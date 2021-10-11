Former boys' prefect of APSEC donates a car to headmistress

Regional News of Monday, 11 October 2021

The retired headmistress of Abetifi Presbyterian Senior High School (APSEC) in the Kwahu East District in Eastern Region, Mrs. Charlotte Asante on Saturday, October 9, 2021, was given a Toyota corolla (2021 model) after serving as headmistress of the school.



Mrs. Charlotte, who proceeded on retirement last year, assumed the position as headmistress of the school from August 2008 to August 2020, as the first female and the longest-serving head since the inception of the school in 1956.



A former boys' prefect of the school, Mr. Richard Addo, who solely financed the purchasing of the car said, he was motivated by the hard work carried out by the former headmistress during her tenure as the leader of the administration of the school.



“I felt motivated to donate this car as an appreciation for all the years of service by the headmistress who ensured the smooth running of the institution,” he said.



Mr. Addo, who also doubles as the first boys' prefect of the school in the year 1956, entreated students and the teaching staff to emulate the diligent attitude exhibited by the headmistress as a hallmark to continue from where she has ended.



Adontenhene of Kwahu, Nana Akyeamfour Aseidu Agyemang III, who was in attendance with some other chiefs, commended Mr. Addo for his kind gesture in making the donation and other efforts he made in supporting the provision of other social infrastructure in the district.



He noted that the presentation has seen the light of the day when the leaders of the school earlier on contemplated on what should be presented to Mrs. Charlotte when she retired in 2020. The Adontenhene revealed that Mr. Addo took the responsibility to sponsor the acquisition of the car and that has been realised.



Mrs. Charlotte Asante expressed her profound gratitude to Mr. Addo for the gesture made to her. She also acknowledged that her success should be credited to teachers and students who through their diverse supports won her this prize.



“I am grateful to Mr. Richard Addo, a true loyalist of the school for acknowledging and recognising my effort.











“I would also attribute my success to the collective support offered by teachers and students of the school, hence I appreciate their commitment,” she said.



She also alerted the new headmaster on the difficulties that come with the role of discharging the duties as head of the institution.



