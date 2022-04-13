Former UPSA SRC Speaker selected for Canada-Africa Innovation Fellowship by EWB Canada

Regional News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: Simeon Mede, Contributor

A former Speaker of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) Students Representative Council (SRC), Simeon Mede, has been selected among the first cohort from Ghana for the Canada-Africa Innovation Fellowship by EWB Canada.



The global fellowship by the Engineers Without Borders Canada (EWB Canada), a non-governmental organization, brings young people and ideas together to tackle the most crucial causes of poverty, inequality and environmental challenges around the world.



In an email dated March 31, 2022, EWB Canada congratulated Simeon Mede on his acceptance to the Canada-Africa Innovation Fellowship (CAIF) 2022 cohort.



“Among the many candidates, we were able to connect with; you have been selected to this Fellowship program in recognition of your outstanding qualification and potential as an Innovation Fellow with EWB Canada.



"You have been granted a rare and unique opportunity to have a meaningful global experience and an opportunity to create change in your community and globally which will play an important role in furthering your personal and professional development,” it said.



The former UPSA SRC speaker was selected among other Ghanaian fellows.



As part of his fellowship, he will tackle plastic pollution through innovation and social enterprise for a sustainable environment.



Only forty young leaders are selected globally to take part in this fellowship every year.



The Fellowship is a four-month program that is expected to commence on April 25, 2022.