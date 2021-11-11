Former Techiman South MCE Donyina narrowly escapes death in a deadly crash

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The immediate past Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Techiman South Municipality, Hon. John Kofi Donyina miraculously escaped death after he was involved in a car accident, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.



According to family members, the former appointee was traveling to Atebubu for the thanksgiving service of recently confirmed MCE Edward Owusu when the crash occurred between Ejura- Atebubu-Amateng road.



His 4×4 Volvo vehicle with registration number BT 601-21 is reported to have burst a tire and in the process skid off the road and somersaulted several times.



Other road users went to his rescue and rushed him to the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman where he was treated and later discharged of some injuries.



He is currently at home recuperating while police have towed the accident vehicle from the scene.



Meanwhile, Edward Owusu the Atebubu MCE whose Thanksgiving he was attending at the Atebubu Ebenezer Methodist church, has recounted some difficulties he went through in the run-up to his re-nomination, confirmation and swearing-in and thanked God for seeing him and his family through.



He expressed his gratitude to all especially the church, traditional authorities and members of the New Patriotic Party for their unflinching support and promised to work harder in his second term for the development of the municipality.



The MCE promised to donate 180 chairs to the church of which he is a member by December and also made an undisclosed commitment to the church mission house project.



Present were heads of department, traditional authorities, family members and New Patriotic Party faithful.