Former Salaga MP commissions CHPS Compound

Regional News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The immediate past Member of Parliament for Salaga South Constituency, Adam Salifu Braimah, has commissioned a Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compound in Kulaw Electoral Area.



He built the facility with his MP’s share of the District Assembly Common Fund at Buma in the Kulaw Electoral Area of the East Gonja Municipality in the Savannah Region.



The former MP also presented a motorbike to the facility to aid their movement.



Buma is a farming community located in the eastern part of the Kulaw Electoral Area.



It has an estimated population of over 2,000 people.



Due to its location, access to social amenities and infrastructure such as water, education, health and road network has been a challenge over the years.



Outbreak of diseases such as CSM and other water-borne diseases has been high among them, a situation which compelled the immediate past MP for Salaga South to allocate a portion of his MP share of the District Assembly Common Fund to construct a CHPS Compound for the community.



He also through the Rural Electrification Programme got the community connected to the national grid.



Some boreholes were also drilled for them to provide them with potable drinking water.



At a short ceremony to commission the CHPS Compound, Mr. Salifu Braimah expressed gratitude to the people for giving him an opportunity to serve them in the Seventh Parliament.



He noted it was sad for a community with such a population to lack access to healthcare due to unavailability of health infrastructure.



“We are into politics to convince the powers to push development to our area to lessen the burdens of our people and that’s exactly what is yielding fruits today.”



He called on the East Gonja Municipal Health Directorate to ensure that the human resource is available to provide quality and accessible healthcare to the people by ensuring the facility is put to good use.



“One of our challenges as Ghanaians is culture of maintenance and I wish to appeal to both the health department and the community to ensure we give this facility the needed attention by equipping and keeping it safe.”



The incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP Hajia Zuweira Ibrahima, who joined her predecessor for the commissioning, praised him for such an intervention.



She gave the assurance she will work with the former MP and government to influence development in the area.



“I am happy to be part of the commissioning of such an important life-saving facility by my predecessor which will reduce maternal and child mortality in this area and I wish to assure you of my continuous support to ameliorate development.”



The East Gonja Municipal Director of Health Services, Zakaria Abdul Kassim, who received the keys to the facility, expressed gratitude to the former MP for the gesture.



He appealed to the incumbent MP to support the directorate to furnish and stock the facility to make it operational.