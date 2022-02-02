Former Prez Kufour blocks public road for estate project

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Agyekum Kufour has allegedly blocked a major road that connects commuters to other areas with a wall ostensibly for an estate project.



The blocked road connects State Experimental Basic School, Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC), Urban Roads, and Electoral Commission Regional Offices.



Starr News sources at the Ashanti Regional Department of the Urban Roads disclosed that the land was acquired by the former President in 2005 while in office.



Another source at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) also narrated that the former President was stopped from developing the land in 2013 by the former Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Mr. Bimpong Marfo under former Presidents John Mills and John Mahama administration.



Currently, the about 2-acre land which shares a wall with the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, a security zone has been cleared and fenced for the project to commence.



Residents of Kumasi who are worried about the project are questioning why the city authority including the regional administration has permitted the project on a road.



However, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Urban Road, Mr. Ghambrah explained that the land belongs to a private person adding that the road was constructed illegally.



Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah in an interview with GHone News also said, any attempt to stop the private developer will attract a judgment debt which has to be avoided.



“I was concerned when I saw the project going on there. I contacted the lands commission and other authorities for an explanation. The documents presented clearly confirmed the land belongs to a private person so I was stopped from taking any further action because it will attract a judgment debt,’’ he said.







Former Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Mr. Bimpong Marfo confirmed stopping a private person from developing the said land years ago.



He said all persons who claim to have bought land at the security zone fail to provide a document of proof when they were invited by the Regional Security Council except one Oduro Sarpong.



The former Regional Security Boss said Mr. Sarpong was later allocated a different place outside the security zone.



He expressed shock at the level of development around the security zone such as the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.



Mr. Marfo explained that even if the place has been re-zoned for development the land can be taken back for security reasons.