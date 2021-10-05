Former President Rawlings had dictatorial and authoritarian tendencies - Abdul Rahman Harruna Attah

Politics of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Ghana's former high commissioner to Namibia, Abdul Rahman Harruna Attah, has said former President Jerry John Rawlings had dictatorial and authoritarian tendencies during his time as president of Ghana.



In an interview with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei on the Low down show on GhanaWeb TV, he said, "I developed a very robust attitude towards him because I thought he had not only overstayed but he had dictatorial and authoritarian tendencies and that was the basis of my media fight with him".



The renowned journalist mentioned that he was very tough with him (Rawlings) in his column because he believed his style of governance was not in line with what the constitution stated.



"I was very robust in my columns called 'Ticking Issues' because I thought his style of governance was not exactly what the constitution was about".



Attah indicated that Rawlings’ style of leadership was the reason for the strong support he showed Former President John Agyekum Kufour in the 2000 presidential elections.



