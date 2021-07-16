Former PPA Boss unable to explain GH¢14.8 million in his bank accounts – CHRAJ

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has said dismissed Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Chief Executive, Adjenim Boateng Adjei, has been unable to explain the source of large volumes of wealth moving through his various bank accounts.



CHRAJ analyzed data provided by the Financial Intelligence Centre which puts the total transactions during the period within which Mr. Adjei assumed office at GHS 14.8 million.



This is the total figure from 4 Dollar and Euro accounts held at two banks.



Mr. Adjei was on Friday, October 30 dismissed by President Akufo-Addo after CHRAJ ruled that he was unfit to hold Public Office.



The former PPA Boss was busted in a documentary by Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni for the alleged sale of government contracts.



CHRAJ during its probe investigated claims of whether or not Mr. Adjei had improperly used his office for personal gain. It found that there were many instances where Mr. Adjei failed to disclose his private capacity interest or recuse himself when the Board was considering applications for restricted tender where TDL had been listed.



CHRAJ, however, went a step further to look into his accounts, and here is what it found:



“The documentary alleged that the Respondent has been taking advantage of his office to improperly enrich himself, to which the Respondent strenuously denied through his solicitors.



“However, we can see from the records received from the FIC of the bank accounts of the Respondent that he handled large volumes of cash exceedingly in excess of his known income as CEO of PPA.



“The Respondent opened USD Account Number 9040002473180 at the Stanbic Bank on 03 April 2017, after his appointment as CEO of PPA. As of 28 August 2019, a total amount of USD 516,225 had been credited to the account, and his debits stood at USD 504,607.87.



“In respect of his Cedi Account No. 9040002313337 at the same bank, opened on 21 January 2017 before his appointment, a total of 3.83 million Cedis was credited, and 3.81 million Cedis debited, to the account between the date of his appointment as CEO and 29 August 2019.



“His Euro Account at the same bank also had EU54,500.00 credited and 37,333 debited for the same period, in addition to his UMB USD Account No. “428872” which had seen cash flow of over 110,000 USD between December 2018 and March 2019 alone.



“When confronted with the evidence of the sheer volume of cash that passed through his accounts, the Respondent indicated that Frosty Ice Natural Mineral Water Ltd does not have a bank account and that proceeds from the sales of the water are lodged in his account.”



“Frosty Ice Natural Mineral Water Ltd is the company the Respondent owns with his wife, Mercy Adjie. He also claimed that he receives money from other family businesses but could not name the family businesses.



“The records from the Registrar-General show that Frosty Ice Natural Mineral Water Ltd was incorporated on 29th January 2019. So how could a company established in 2019 accumulate so much revenue in 2017 and 2018, before its establishment?



“Even though the Respondent is a director of over 19 companies, he himself claims that he did not receive director’s fee from any of those companies except Beachfront Stevedoring Company Limited.”