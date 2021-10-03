Former PM confirmed MCE for Kassena-Nankana

Politics of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: GNA

Joseph Adongo, a former Presiding Member (PM) of the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Assembly, and the President’s nominee has been confirmed as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) by the Assembly.



The Kassena-Nankana Municipality has 52 Assembly Members, with 47 members present to cast their ballots.



Forty-Six out of the number voted “Yes” representing 97.87 percent while one person voted “No”, representing 2.13 percent. There was no rejected ballot.



Prior to the election, Mr. Adongo, who was the incumbent PM, resigned his post after which a new PM was immediately elected to lead the Assembly Members.



Delivering his victory speech, Mr. Adongo thanked God for his confirmation by members and expressed gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in him to serve the people of the area.



He called for unity among Assembly members and urged them to work together in the interest of the Municipality.



He noted that the area had challenges in security, health, and education among other areas, which needed effective collaboration from members, traditional and religious leaders to enable the Municipality to realize its vision and mission.



“It is impossible as an individual to carry out the developmental challenges that face us in this Municipality. I am going to work with everyone who has the interest of this Municipality at heart,” Mr. Adongo said.



Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, commended the Assembly members for their support to the course of the Assembly over the last two years.



“The period has been challenging, but due to your unity of purpose and commitment, you are helping management and staff to prosecute the core mandate of the Assembly,” he said.



Mr. Yakubu commended members for not allowing their political differences to mar the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections and the work of the Assembly over the period.



He said President Akufo-Addo meant well for the Municipality and would work closely with them to implement programmes and projects for poverty reduction and improvement in the living standards of the people.



The programme was attended by the Member of Parliament for Kassena-Nankana, Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, Madam Tangoba Abayage, former Upper East Regional Minister, and Regional and Constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party.