Former Obuasi MCE laughs off Abronye DC’s ‘fixed’ arrest

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Former Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Kwasi Ofori Agyeman, has described the arrest of Kwame Baffoe as ‘fixed match’.



The former Obuasi MCE playfully explained that he’s preparing to petition FIFA because the arrest of Kwame Baffoe is a ‘fixed match’.



By ‘fixed match’, the member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communications team in the Ashanti Region means the move is a face-saving exercise.



He is of the view the police is just cracking the whip on Kwame Baffoe to equalize the numerous opposition arrests.



The police on Tuesday, February 15 invited Kwame Baffoe, nicknamed Abronye DC, to assist in investigation into a statement he made on former President John Mahama, alleging he was plotting to stage a coup d’etat.



The former appointee of the erstwhile Mahama administration while speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Wednesday, February 16 said in Akan language (Twi) that “the arrest of Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC is a fixed match. They are just trying to tell us that even if their party chairman has been arrested, then the tag that President Akufo-Addo is persecuting his critics is farcical”.



He then quizzed the host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin, “Why is it that when Captain Smart was arrested, he was taken to Greda, Mensah Thompson was taken to Teshie, Vormawor was taken to Tema but Abronye when arrested yesterday was taken to Ministries?”



Zuba, as he is popularly known, maintained that the arrest of Abronye DC is just to neutralize the tension in the system to make a case that all persons no matter your political colours are not above the law but under this current government the opposite is true.







