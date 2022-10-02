Former NPP MP found dead in a chair

General News of Sunday, 2 October 2022

The current Chief Executive Officer of the Produce Buying Marketing Company, Richard Akuoko Adiyah, has reportedly died.



Though details about his demise remain scanty, a Myjoyonline.com report sighted by GhanaWeb, indicates that Mr. Adiyah was found dead in his chair on Thursday, September 30, 2022.



As a consummate Finance and International Development Executive, the late CEO also had a political history, having served as a Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano North on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party from 2008 to 2012.



Mr Adiyah also worked as Chief Finance Officer (CFO) at United Nations Observers Mission in Georgia (UNOMIG). He again served as the in charge of Budget and Finance at the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Geneva, Switzerland, and the Finance Officer, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), New York, USA.



Before becoming the CEO of PBC, Mr Adiyah was the Financial Controller of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited.



