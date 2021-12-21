Former Mayor of Accra Nat Nunoo-Amarteifio is dead

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Mayor of Accra is dead



He died on Monday, December 20



He served under JJ Rawlings administration



Nat Nunoo-Amarteifio, a former AMA Chief Executive Officer between 1994 and 1998 in the JJ Rawlings administration is dead.



The sad event took place on Monday, December 20, 2021.



In Asaase radio report sighted by Ghana, close family sources who confirmed the news could not state the cause of death.



The late Nunoo-Amarteifio went into lecturing on urban management and contemporary Ghanaian art and culture when he left office. He was an architectural historian and a writer. He used to work in the US, Canada before returning to Ghana as an architect and consultant. He was an occasional guest critic for the Ghanaian Times and Sunday Mirror in Accra.



He has written a book on the history of architecture in Accra. In June 2009, the former mayor undertook a photographic exhibition with Kofi Setordji, a Ghanaian sculptor and painter, under the title “architectural history of Accra” showcasing in black and white photographs some buildings that were put up between 1920 and 1930.



