Former Kumasi Mayor to contest in NDC flagbearer race

Politics of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, has announced his intention to contest for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer position in the 2024 elections.



According to a DailyGraphic report, Kojo Bonsu believes he is a fresh face that ought to be elected as he has a clean and untainted record that will attract voters to vote for him in the 2024 general election.



“In this country, it is the swing voters who allow you to win an election both for the NPP and the NDC,” he said in an interview with the Daily Graphic.



“The reason I want to come is that the NPP has lied a lot about John Mahama, claiming he is incompetent and mudslinged him with other falsehoods, which the NDC has not been able to clean or tell the people that it is not true”, he added.



“We (NDC) have allowed the falsehood against Mahama to stick in 2016 and we have allowed it again in 2020, so we need to bring a new face to go and tackle it for the swing voters who have made up their minds on John Mahama”.



“I don’t want us to lose the 2024 election and remain in opposition again,” he added.



Kojo Bonsu is the first person to openly declare his intention to contest the 2020 flagbearer race.



Others who have been tipped to contest the race include Former President John Dramani Mahama, former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.



The above names have not openly confirmed their interest or otherwise in the upcoming contest but it has become common knowledge in the campaign of the NDC.



