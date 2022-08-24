Former Krowor MP Odai Laryea is dead

General News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

The former Member of Parliament for the Krowor Constituency, Abraham Odai Laryea, is reportedly dead.



According to citinewroom.com, the MP died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, where he was receiving treatment after falling ill.



The report also indicated that the family of the late MP has stated that his cause of death is yet to be determined.



The son of the late Abraham Odai Laryea, Paul Odai Laryea, who confirmed the death in an interview with Citi News, said that the family and the entire Krokor Constituency are in a state of shock.



He added that the Krowor constituency has been “thrown into a state of mourning as the former MP served well and contributed actively to the developments in the area.”



Abraham Odai Laryea died at the age of 70 years.



He served as MP for Krowor Constituency, which is in the Greater Accra Region, from January 7, 2005, to January 6, 2009, having won the 2004 parliamentary election on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).











