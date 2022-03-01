Former Interior Minister elected member of ISGF

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

A former Interior Minister and Chief of Staff, Prosper Bani has been elected as a member of the International Scouts and Guides Fellowship (ISGF) World Committee.



Mr. Bani was elected during the 29th Global Conference held on Saturday, February 26, and Sunday, February 27.



Currently the President of the National Scouts and Guides Fellowship of Ghana, he also served as a senior official of the United Nations Development Programme.



Other members on the Committee are Anna Redrigues from Portugal, Mario Bertaglonio from Italy, and Zalillah Mohd Taib, represents Malysia.



The rest include Elin Richards from Iceland, and Vanessa Hoogenbergen from Dutch Caribbean island, Curaçao.



About ISGF



The International Scouts and Guides Fellowship is a worldwide voluntary organization made up of older Scouts and Guides, who work with young people and support empowering communities for development.



It is open to former members of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) and the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM), and to adults who did not have the opportunity to be Scouts or Guides and active Scout/Guide leaders but who believe in their ideals.



Created in 1953 and supported by WOSM and WAGGGS, ISGF has National Scout and Guide Fellowships in 66 countries and more to follow. Furthermore, it is also represented in 42 countries with members (individuals or groups) of Central Branch.