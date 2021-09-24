Former Hohoe MP picks 2021 Humanitarian Award

Politics of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: Christian Kpesese, Contributor

The immediate past Member of Parliament for Hohoe, Dr. Bernice Adiku Heloo has been awarded a humanitarian award for her valuable contribution and support to human development at the 2021 Humanitarian Awards Global ceremony in Accra.



The former Legislator won the best Humanitarian award in HIV/AIDS and other Communicable Diseases support category through her Non–Governmental Organisation (NGO), Pro-Link Organisation.



Pro-Link Organisation has for the past twenty (20) years provided places of abode and support to persons living with HIV/ AIDS in nine support groups and other communicable diseases across the country.



The NGO which also aims at preventing gender-based violence and the promotion of education in deprived communities has offices in all the former ten regions of Ghana.



The 2021 Humanitarian Awards Global, held under the theme: ‘Celebrating change makers’ is held annually to recognise, honour and celebrate volunteer leaders, NGOs, philanthropists, corporations and professionals with the aim of rewarding their valuable contributions to society.



Dr. Bernice Adiku Heloo who is also a former deputy minister for the Ministry of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation expressed gratitude to the organisers for the recognition and stated the award will inspire her to do more now that she is out of Parliament for the benefit of the nation.



She challenged young people to brighten the little corners in which they live through what she described as ‘little service’ to humanity to make the world a better place for all.







The former MP encouraged lawmakers who she noted are already engaged in humanitarian work on a daily basis through their numerous developmental initiatives to do more in service to humanity.



The event attracted a large number of humanitarians, stakeholders, and change-makers in various fields across the globe.



International Evangelist, Founder, and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh in a keynote address abhorred character assassination of the hard-won reputation of people and said it is important for a nation to honour people who distinguish themselves.



He advocated an all-hands-on-deck approach and the encouragement of one another since life is transient.



"Let us use our position to win friends, encourage people because whatever we have today is transient, we all have a responsibility to let all hands be on deck to make Ghana a better place,” he said.







Other award categories include best Humanitarian Civil Servant of the year, best Humanitarian Health Worker of the year, best Humanitarian Prison Support NGO of the year, best Child Education humanitarian of the year and best Community Child Protection of the year, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and many others.



Organisers of the event say over 500 entries were received for the various categories.



Guests who graced the event include the Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana, Tamas Feher, Deputy Director, Embassy of Hungary, David Bekesi, Managing Director of Euracare, Mari Ellis among others.