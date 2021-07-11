Former Hohoe Constituency MP outdoored Development Queen of Wli

Regional News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo, a former Member of Parliament (MP) of the Hohoe Constituency, has been out-doored as Development Queen under the stool name 'Mama Amenuvela Ngoryisi I' for her contributions during the construction of the road leading to Wli Todzi.



The short ceremony held in Hohoe to officially outdoor her since her enstoolment in 2016 by the Chiefs and people of Wli Traditional Area and also to serve as a role model and to motivate others to aspire to higher heights.



Togbe Agbenorto III, Chief of Wli Todzi, commended the former MP for her numerous contributions to the development of the Hohoe Municipality.



He noted that the Wli Todzi road was commenced by the then Municipal Chief Executive, Mr John-Peter Amewu and was continued under Dr Adiku Heloo as the MP after promising to continue the project.



The Chief said it was important to recognize the efforts of the former MP for ‘walking her talk’ although she could not complete the project adding that, the road was currently under construction by Mr Amewu who commenced the project.



Togbe Agbenorto said Dr Adiku Heloo had also initiated a project to construct a library for the community, which had begun and almost at completion levels with all available materials to furnish the library once completed.



He called on the former MP to continue her good works for the community as she joined the traditional rulers of the area.



Mama Amenuvela Ngoryisi I, expressed gratitude to the Wli Traditional Area for their recognition of her numerous projects under her tenure as a Member of Parliament.



She said construction works on the road was not an easy task adding that the road was started before she also played a role by continuing and was grateful that it was still being worked on.



Mama Ngoryisi donated 20 books to be placed in the community’s library while pledging a cheque of GH¢5000 as payment for artisans working on the library.



Togbe Gborxo I, Chief of Gboxome on behalf of Togbe Worde IV, Acting President of the Gbi Traditional Council, said he was happy that the people of Wli had recognized the good works of the former MP.



He said it was important that people who played significant roles in society for its development were honored to motivate others while calling on the Council of Queens in the Municipality to support Dr Adiku Heloo.



Representatives from the Hohoe Municipal Council of Queenmothers congratulated Mama Amenuvela Ngoryisi I for her dedication and contributions to the elevation of the Municipal Queen Mothers.



They also presented a citation to the former MP.