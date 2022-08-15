You are here: HomeNews2022 08 15Article 1602899

Former Health Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor is dead

Dr. Samuel Nuamah Donkor, a former Health Minister under the Rawlings administration, has passed at the age of 64 years.

This was confirmed by Builsa South Member of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak, and former Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak in separate Facebook posts on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in for the late Health Minister – the majority of whom have been eulogizing him for paying his dues.

The late Nuamah Donkor held other government positions including serving as Ashanti Regional Minister and one time the Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC).

Mr Nuamah Donkor left behind a wife, Irene Nuamah Donkor and five children.

