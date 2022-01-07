Former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, has died

General News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Ishmael Ashitey was a stalwart of the ruling NPP



He served as MP for Tema East and as Greater Accra Regional Minister



He was in line to contest for national executive position



Ishmael Ashitey, a former Greater Accra Regional Minister is dead, Citi News reports.



Ashitey, a stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, died at the Tema General Hospital today, Friday, January 7, 2022, after a short illness.



The Citi News report cited party sources who confirmed that the 68-year-old recently returned from the United States where he was seeking medical attention for an undisclosed illness.



Nene Sakite, who is the NPP secretary of Tema East also confirmed the death on Facebook.



"It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that I announce the painful death of Hon. Ishmael Ashitey, former Greater Accra Regional Minister and Member of Parliament, Tema East.



"Hon. Ashitey passed away this evening, Friday, 7th January, 2022 at International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), Tema.



"It is our prayer that God will comfort his wife, children and the family. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course," his post read.







Aside from serving as Regional Minister, he also served as Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the governing NPP.



As recently as May 2021, he spoke to Atinka FM about “seeming pressure” from party faithful for him to lead the party in the 2024 elections as chairman.



According to him, the decision to contest the national chairman position for the NPP “is a long old project” aimed at breaking the 8 years jinx.



According to him, even though he was still consulting party elders including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some big shots, his neutrality and openness with regards to leadership, will help the party go into the 2024 elections with a united front irrespective of who becomes the party’s flagbearer.



He said his past record as Regional Chairman of the NPP which saw the party move from 9 parliamentary seats to 21 seats under his reign, speaks volumes of his leadership abilities.



