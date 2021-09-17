Former Greater Accra Minister, 36 other women to make MMDCEs list

General News of Friday, 17 September 2021

Barring any last-minute hitches, 37 women will be named as part of the list of individuals nominated by the president to occupy Chief Executive positions in the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies across the country.



The 37 women set to be named as MMDCEs will form a gender ratio of 14.23% of the 260 MMDCEs whose appointment will be released by the Local Government Ministry in the next coming days.



Of the number of women set to be appointed, some will be retaining their positions as MMDCEs in the second term of the president’s government.



They include Catherine Reckling, the District Chief Executive for Sekyere South District in Ashanti region, and Martina Appiah Nyantakyi, the Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Ahafo Ano North in the Ashanti Region.

Diana Attaa-Kusiwaa, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nkoranza South in the Bono East region is also expected to be renamed as well as Margaret Darko, the Municipal Chief Executive for Suhum Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region.



The list of female MMDCE entrants on the other hand will include Josephine Awuku Ansaa Inkoom for Ayensuano District, one of the thirty-three (33) districts in Eastern Region, Anna Adukwe Addo for Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA), one of the 10 newly created MMDAs in the Greater Region and Zuweiratu Mada Nashiru for Chereponi District, one of the 260 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the whole of Ghana.



The appointment is also expected to include the former Greater Accra Regional Minister in the President’s first term, Madam Elizabeth Sackey who will be the replacement for the current Accra Mayor, Mr Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah.



The number of female nominees will make this the highest female MMDCEs appointments in the history of Ghana.



The president has been under intense pressure to name his MMDCEs for the past nine months of his second term.



Following consultations, the Director of Communications at Presidency, Eugene Arhin in a post confirmed that the finalized list of MMDCE nominees compiled by the President is ready for release.



“List of MMDCE nominees finalized by President Akufo-Addo; it will be submitted in the morning to the Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Hon. Dan Botwe. Expect the list to be announced by the Minister very soon,” he wrote.