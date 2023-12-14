Former GWCL employee arrested for allegedly stealing GH¢299K worth of iron pipes

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Abraham Asare, a 52-year-old former employee who resigned from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in 2022, has been arrested by the police in Larteh-Akuapem in the Eastern Region.



Asare is accused of stealing 23 pieces of 8-inch ductile iron pipes, essential components of an active water distribution main line serving local residents.



Acting on a distress call, the police intercepted Asare and his accomplices, who were loading the stolen pipes onto a KIA truck with registration number ER 587-20 around 6:30 pm on December 12, 2023.



The estimated cost of one 8-inch ductile iron pipe is approximately GH¢13,000, resulting in a total value of GH¢299,000 for the stolen items.



According to the Public Relations Officer of GWCL in Eastern Region, Kwadwo Daase, the arrest sheds light on the broader challenges faced by the company, including incidents of meter theft, removal of metallic covers for its chambers, and pilfering of electric cables from its plants.



The GWCL continues to grapple with safeguarding its infrastructure against such criminal activities.