Former GIJ student elected HDR student representative on higher degrees by research committee at Swinburne University – Australia

Diasporian News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: Mimi Harrison, Contributor

A Ghanaian Ph.D. student, Mavis Boamah has been elected as a student representative on the Higher Degree by Research Committee an important Committee that provides advice to the Vice-Chancellor, Research, and Enterprise of Swinburne University of Technology, Australia.



The former and first female general secretary of the Ghana Institute of Journalism Student Representative Council thrilled the Panel with her outstanding personality during the virtual interview with three Professors of the university.



Although, a first-year student in her research journey, Mavis is already pumped up with her amazing leadership skills and championing great projects of the university.



Mavis is a proud alumnus of Ola College of Education, Ghana Institute of Journalism, and Deakin University in Australia. She is currently a first-year Ph.D. student at Swinburne University in Social Science and Education.



Together with her team, she is spearheading and advancing Swinburne’s HDR buddy program a program that connects newly enrolled Ph.D. students with students who have advanced in their research for social support. She also doubles as an active member of the Research community Yammer group.



As someone interested in student leadership and a strong advocate of studying abroad, Mavis has her own YouTube page ICoach_BM where she provides free advice to people across the globe on the importance of studying abroad, scholarship opportunities and shares her personal experience to inspire others.