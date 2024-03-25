Former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi considered for Ejisu Constituency

General News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Amidst preparations for a by-election in the Ejisu Constituency following the passing of the Member of Parliament, the late John Ampontuah Kumah, speculation surrounds the potential candidature of former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi.



Kwesi Nyantakyi has emerged as a possible contender for the upcoming by-election, although he has shown sensitivity to the grieving process within the constituency in light of the recent loss of the late Deputy Finance Minister.



Speaking during an interview at the launch of the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Campaign team in Kumasi, Citinews.com reports that Kwesi Nyantakyi subtly hinted at his intentions to participate in the Ejisu by-election once the official timetable is announced.



While affirming his connection to the constituency and eligibility to contest, Nyantakyi acknowledged the current period of mourning for the late MP.



“The Ejisu by-election will definitely come on, but the timetable has not been published yet so we don’t know who wants to contest. Since I come from there and I have the right to contest, at the right time, we’ll see what happens. But at the moment, we are mourning the demise of a very dear son of the constituency. The Member of Parliament is a big loss to the constituency and let’s see what happens after the one week,” he said.



Kwesi Nyantakyi also urged for trust in the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the selection of a running mate.



“I think it is a prerogative of the flagbearer to select the running mate, so let’s leave it to him. At the right time, he’ll do that," he said.



