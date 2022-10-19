Former GES boss wasn’t sacked – Education Ministry clarifies

General News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ministry of Education has denied media reports that the former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa has been sacked.



According to the Education Ministry, the former GES Boss was rather relieved of his secondment duties at the GES.



The Secretary to the President Nana Asante Bediatuo in a letter dated Monday, October 17, 2022, announced the termination of Prof. Opoku-Amankwa’s appointment at the GES.



However, the Ministry said reports about the purported dismissal of the former Director-General of the GES are inaccurate.



“We would like to place on record that Professor Opoku-Amankwah was not sacked as has been reported by various media houses, but was rather relieved of his responsibilities as seconded-staff to the GES to enable him to continue his service to Ghana at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST),” spokesperson to the Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng explained in a press release.



