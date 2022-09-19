Former Ellembelle NDC Women's Organizer empowers youth with apprenticeship

Regional News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

Former Women's Organizer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Mrs. Joana Barikisu Alhassan has enrolled thirty (30), young women, into her "Apprenticeship Programme".



Her programme is aimed to empower the young ladies who couldn't further their education to the tertiary levels to become self-independent.



These young women will be trained in dressmaking for four years free of charge.



The Ellembelle NDC Constituency Women's Organizer who is also a professional dressmaker and fashion designer had already trained several young women in and around Aiyinasi to become seamstresses to benefit from the training provided to them at a free cost.



Speaking to the newsmen in the area on Thursday, September 15, 2022, Mr. Joana Barikisu Alhassan stated that empowering females to be independent in the future has become one of her top priorities in reducing unemployment in Ellembelle Constituency.



"In fact, this is how Allah created me, I don't want young girls to be seen in communities without doing anything so I have decided to train the young girls who couldn't go to school to the tertiary levels to become somebody in the future. Since I established my training center, I have trained so many young girls and today they are Madams taking care of their families and I do it free of charge, I don't take money", she emphasized.



She took the opportunity to commend the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for assisting her to provide training equipment for the trainers.



"Let me use your platform to thank Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, our MP for supporting my programme, he has been buying sewing machines for them anytime they are graduating, God bless him", she showed appreciation.



She, therefore, appealed to Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah to continue to support the young girls with sewing machines to be able to complete their training.



Madam Barikisu Alhassan seized the opportunity and stated the beneficiary youth were not selected based on their political colours but were only indigenes of the Constituency.



She, therefore, encouraged apprentices (trainers) to believe in themselves and stay away from immoral behaviour that could prevent them from achieving their goals.



"Let me advise them to stay away from boyfriend-girlfriend sexual affairs that will not allow them to complete their programme to become responsible parents in the future, I didn't have it easier, I suffered because I could become a professional dressmaker and fashion designer and today I can caretaker for myself. I can say learning dressmaking is very important than going to tertiary", she urged.



She also appealed to their families to support them financially to complete their training.



Madam Barikisu Alhassan pledged to continue to provide free apprenticeship skills to young women in the area without looking at their backgrounds (family and political backgrounds).