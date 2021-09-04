Former Deputy Ambassador to China involved in near-fatal accident

General News of Saturday, 4 September 2021

The immediate past Deputy Ambassador to China, Dr Charles Dwamena, has reportedly been involved in an accident.



According to a close source to the Ambassador, the incident which occurred in the early hours of September 3, 2021, happened on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, on his way to the Ashanti and Ahafo regions for political party-related activities.



The source who wants to remain anonymous told GhanaWeb that Dr Charles Dwamena was with his driver during the accident and were admitted at the Juaso Government hospital for treatment.



Even though they are both in a stable condition, they have been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment.



Meanwhile, Dr Dwamena in an interview with Asaase radio, in August, advised all road users, especially drivers of commercial vehicles, to adhere strictly to road safety measures so as to reduce the carnage on our roads.



He indicated that the high level of indiscipline among some road users largely contribute to the needless loss of lives. He admitted that although Ghana’s road network may not be the very best, with proper discipline on the part of all rod users, especially commercial drivers, a lot of the accidents can be avoided.



He disclosed that over 1100 lives were lost in 2020 due to road accidents, far more than the total number of deaths recorded as a result of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, a situation he calls unacceptable.



