Former Danquah Institute boss appointed NPP Communications Director

Politics of Sunday, 28 August 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Richard Ahiagbah has been appointed Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP).



He replaces Yaw Buabeng Asamoah.



Mr Ahiagbah who has a strong background in policy research, legislative lobbying, and regulatory reform, until his recent appointment served as the Deputy Director of Research in the Office of the President, Jubilee House.



Profile of Ahiagbah



Richard Ahiagbah was a field organiser for former US president Barack Obama’s re-election campaign in 2012. He has also undertaken similar roles in senatorial and gubernatorial elections in the United States.



Before his appointment as the executive director of the Danquah Institute, he worked at the Fiscal Policy Centre and also as a legislative liaison for Oneok Hydrocarbons in the United States.