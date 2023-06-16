Former Assemblyman for Nogokpo allegedly commits suicide

Regional News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: GNA

Residents of Yelibato, a community near Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region are in a state of shock following the discovery of the lifeless body of the former Assembly Member for Nogokpo-Ativuta Electoral Area, Mr Christian Kwame Amuzu.



The body of the 60-year-old was found hanging on a rope in his living room in the early hours of Wednesday, June 14, 2023.



Madam Baby Amuzu, the wife of the late Assembly Member, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the deceased did not complain of any issues prior to the incident.



She said, it was the deceased’s routine to drive their children to school each morning, but on the fateful day, the deceased declined the usual routine and instead asked her to take the children to school, giving no reason.



Madam Amuzu said she took the children to school and returned only to find his husband hanging on a rope in their living room.



The current Assembly Member for the area, Mr Jonas Fotor Agbagba said he met with the deceased just a day before the incident, and they both had some discussions on the forward march of the Electoral Area.



Mr Agbagba, however, wondered what could have triggered the former Assembly member to take his own life.



“I met with him just yesterday [Wednesday] – as you know, the local Assembly elections are just around the corner and so we had some discussions as to how best to position myself for the election and some other matters relating to the progress of the electoral area.”



“He is someone who really has the interest of the area at heart – I just can’t believe he could do this to himself,” Mr Agbagba lamented.



The unfortunate incident has left many residents in the area wondering if the recent impasse between the chiefs and people of Nogokpo and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder of the Perez Chapel International, could have anything to do with the bizarre passing of the former Assembly Member.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Sacred Heart morgue at Abor, while the Agbozume Police command has begun investigations into the incident.