Formalities to declare Dome Kwabenya seat vacant put in motion

Barring any last-minute intervention by President Akufo-Addo, the formalities lined up by the New Patriotic Party to declare the Dome Kwabenya seat vacant has been put in motion with the Privileges Committee expected to nail the Member of Parliament for the area, Sara Adwoa Safo, whether she appears on July 6, 2022, over her absenteeism in the House or not.



Sara Adwoa Safo has been absent for several months running and has reportedly lost the sympathy of everyone, including First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo who sources say maintains a close relationship with Adwoa Safo’s father, the industrialist Safo Kantanka.



After several attempts to solve the impasse failed, Adwoa Safo was referred to the Privileges Committee with two other NPP MPs but sources say she is the main target.



Already, NPP General Secretary, John Boadu has said he preferred a by-election to an absent MP.



The two others, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central and Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso Central, who is also the Greater Accra Regional Minister, appeared before the committee and are expected to be exonerated but possibly reprimanded at plenary, MyNewsGh.com was hinted.



Chairman of the committee, Joseph Osei Owusu earlier directed that Ms. Safo’s summons be published publicly as she has been unreachable.



Ms Safo in a series of responses stated that it was untrue that she demanded to be made the Deputy Majority Leader as a condition for her return to Parliament.



“That is so, so untrue and I forgive anybody who went out there to insult me because of hearsay, third party people or people telling them what they know which is all untrue,” Ms Safo said in an interview on Joy News on Thursday afternoon [May 26, 2022].



“My Personal Assistant had come in to debunk all of that and the reason I didn’t come in immediately is that as a seasoned female politician, when people are speaking loudly and you speak, you are not heard and this is the time for me to explain why I kept my silence and my silence was because it was too rowdy, it was too loud."



Ms Safo also stated that she has no intentions to run as an independent candidate even if she loses the primary because of her loyalty to the NPP and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Should there be a by-election, her closest contender in the last NPP parliamentary primaries, Mike Oquaye Jnr is expected to benefit.