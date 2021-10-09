Form cooperatives to obtain requisite mining licenses - Lands Minister to Small-Scale miners

General News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has urged members of the Upper West Regional chapter of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale miners (GNASSM) to form good cooperatives to enable them obtain the required mining licenses to be able to undertake mining operations.



He said Small-Scale Mining licences and/or concessions can only be granted through due process and to organised groups or company and called on the Miners to play their part to help enhance the sector.



The Minister, reiterated that, President Akufo-Addo is not against mining but would not entertain irresponsible and unregulated mining practices that destroy the environment.



He told the Miners that "do your part to make our work easier.”



The Minister further tasked the Minerals Commission to organise a meeting within two weeks with miners, particularly those in the Upper East and West Regions to help government adequately addressed their concerns.



The Small-Scale miners on their part, thanked the Hon. Minister for the open engagement and hoped the concerns raised including the request for high grade areas/ concessions will be urgently addressed.



The Miners also indicated that they were ready to comply with "all the important and necessary rules and norms by government".



Artisanal Small Scale Mining (ASM) contribute to wealth creation, employment and the economy.



It is one of the country's most important livelihood activities employing an estimated one million people and supporting approximately 4.5 million more.



