Form 3 SHS students begin mid-semester break tomorrow

Source: classfmonline.com

Form three students of senior high schools will begin their mid-term break from tomorrow, Tuesday, 20 July to Sunday, July 25, 2021.



This was contained in a letter signed by the Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in charge of Quality and Access, Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh.



The letter, however, noted that all students who do not wish to go home or find it difficult to go home should be allowed to remain in the school and heads are to ensure that they are fed and follow all school rules.



"By this, regional directors of education are to inform all heads of senior high schools to take note and to communicate same to staff, students and parents,” the letter addressed to all regional directors of education added.