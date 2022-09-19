Forget your presidential ambitions if you are unable to arrest the cedi - Ayariga to Bawumia

General News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2020 flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr. Hassan Ayariga, has asked the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to abort any plans of becoming president if he is unable to arrest the free fall of the Ghana cedi.



Dr. Ayariga argued that prior to the 2016 election, the vice president gave every assurance that he had the magic wand to address the country's economic problems, including the cedi’s depreciation.



In view of this, the APC founder said that with the current value of the country’s currency, it is enough evidence to show that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was only talking without any pragmatic solutions in mind at addressing the Ghana cedi’s fall.



"What's the value of the cedi now? We will judge the performance of Bawumia based on what he said. He has performed poorly and that's a manifestation of how bad the cedi is depreciated. If Bawumia fails to solve the free fall of the cedi, he should forget his presidential ambitions. Why do you want to become president when all you know is talk talk talk, plenty talk?" he said.



Dr. Hassan Ayariga made this known when he spoke with the host of Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Kwesi Parker-Wilson, and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Hassan Ayariga further stated that the vice president should rather focus on how he will help President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo complete his tenure on a good note, rather than thinking about any presidential ambition.



"My advice to Bawumia is that he should think of how he will complete the remaining two years well. That should be his concern. He doesn't listen but I hope this time, he does," he added.



He however asked Ghanaians to reject the two dominant parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which he said have been the bane of the country's progress.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







EA/BB