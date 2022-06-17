Forget fix the country, Ghana can never transform because of our attitudes - Lady reveals

Diasporia News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Germany-based Ghanaian Nana Konadu has stated that Ghanaians should not expect a transformation unless the citizens change their attitudes.



In a chat on SVTV Africa, Nana Konadu mentioned that when she visited the country after ten years of living abroad, she realized that the road to her village had deteriorated far worse than she knew it to be.



Moreover, she indicated Germans have a good attitude toward the development of their country. She added that Germans “are special.”



“Forget fix the country, Ghana will never transform to the western standards. When I came to Ghana, I visited my hometown, and the road got worse. There has been no development in Ghana since I left.”



"Germans have good attitudes. Ghanaians don’t have a progressive attitude. A German will not think this is government property and watch it collapse. But in Ghana, the people do not help make the country grow,” she mentioned.



She advised the youth to work hard and avoid get-rich-quick schemes because “if I survived with hard work, then you can too.”



Nana Konadu shared her cross-country road trip from Turkey through Greece to Germany. Konadu revealed that she slept in the forest for three months while pregnant and only bathed once in Serbia.



Konadu stated that all they carried along were water, bread and some biscuits as long as they were well dressed. According to her, they could walk for six hours crossing borders.



“To avoid the police during the mornings, the agent would find a deep forest for us to lay low until the evening. When we got to Serbia, we gave ourselves up to the police, and they stripped us naked to search for weapons, etc.,” she added.