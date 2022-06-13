Forget about the political watchers, Mahama is your best bet for 2024 - Prophet to NDC

Politics of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Prophet Nana Yaw Osei Tutu, the founder of Yehowa Beye Ministry, has advised the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to elect any other person aside from former President John Dramani Mahama as the presidential candidate.



He has asked the party to forget about the recent surveys and findings released by some political watchers predicting defeat for the NDC with Mahama as a presidential candidate.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the former president remains the only shot and chance for the NDC at winning the 2024 presidential polls.



The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) recently revealed that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has a higher probability to win the next general elections.



But the organization asked the party to present a fresh candidate.



This was made known in the EIU’s five-year forecast for Ghana released on April 13, 2022.



According to the London-based analysts, their assessment shows that the opposition party can revitalise this prospect of victory with a fresh presidential candidate.



But the man of God said "Forget about the political watchers. I am speaking about spiritual issues. The political watchers are only interested in the physical narratives. I am dealing with spiritual issues. The NDC should retain Mahama as their candidate for 2024.”