Forget 2024 if Ofosu Ampofo remains NDC’s National Chair – Atubiga to Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Stephen Atubiga who said he resigned from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the current National Chairman of the party Samuel Ofosu Ampofo as the most incompetent National Chairman ever in the history of the party.



Mr Atubiga who has formed his own political party, the National Liberation Congress Party, claimed that Mr John Dramani Mahama will never occupy the seat of government again if Ofosu Ampofo remains the National Chairman of his party.



He explained that Ofosu Ampofo lack the organizational skills and competence to ensure that a presidential candidate of the NDC wins an election.



In the 2020 elections, he said, the NDC was clueless and did not know about how to even collate the results owing to Ofosu Ampofo’s ineffectiveness.



Apart from the poor organizational skills, Atubiga stated that Mr Ofosu Ampofo has the “intention of running the party in opposition in order to punish somebody and prevent him from becoming president.



“Ofosu Ampofo has sworn that as far as he remains the National Chairman somebody will not be president. Let me state that NDC should forget about 2024 if Ofosu Ampofo is the National Chairman of the party.





“There is no way John Mahama will win if Ofosu is National Chair.”



“What is happening in the NDC shows that they are not ready for 2024. The party is the most wicked party in Ghana. That was why the Founder Jerry John Rawlings had issues with the party.



“The party I am forming people are willing to support me. I am no more loyal to the NDC, I have the left the NDC,” he said on Accra base Net 2 Monday August 2.



Before his resignation from the NDC, he was suspended for misconduct.



In a two-page letter, the NDC’s Functional Executive Committee accused Mr. Atubiga of making disparaging and unfounded comments against key party members including the party’s election 2020 Campaign Chairman, Professor Joshua Alabi.



“You also agreed to write officially on your Facebook wall retracting your earlier writings and to write officially to Hon. Joshua Alabi apologizing personally to him and to refrain from such defamatory comments in the future,” the letter indicated.