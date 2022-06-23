Forestry Commission receives 500 waterboxxes

Regional News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: african afforestation association e.v

As part of contribution towards the President Akufo-Addo's Green Ghana initiative and Planting for Food and Jobs project and re-afforestation projects, the African Afforestation Association e.v has donated 500 waterboxxes amounting to 10,500 Euros.



This amount of money, equivalent to GHC84,000 is to support Wa and Lawra Forestry Commission Service for its Green Ghana programmes.



Waterboxx technology - a scientific technology is meant for everlasting solution to desertification on the globe. This technology is to help curb global warming - a threat to human survival.



African Afforestation Association e.v has been working in collaboration with its developing partners namely ADAGE. e.v, Groasis, B.V, BMZ, GIZ,CIM and Global Engagement.



The Association also seeks to find permanent solutions to the 7 main challenges of Ghana and West Africa at large; global warming, hunger, poverty, migration, dessertification, unemployment, food security.



AAA e.v piloted the Groasis Waterboxx technology 11 years ago in Ghana and Togo and it has so far yielded very positive results.



Groasis Waterboxx Technology was successfully implemented in some part of the world including Spain, Ecuador, Brazil, America and many other countries across the globe.



The handing over ceremony of the 500 Waterboxxes to the Forestry Commission in Wa took place in presence of the officials of the Forestry Commission Service and AAA members from Holland and Germany, the Ceremony was graced by Madam Lianne de Buck of AAA Holland branch and the CEO of AAA, Mr Light Kwametse Aboetaka from Germany .



The Manager of Lawra Forestry Commission Service, Baba Iddrisu who received the Waterboxxes on behalf of the Commission thanked African Afforestation Association e.v and its developing partners for the donation.



He assured AAA and its partner organisations that, the waterboxxes would be used for its purposes.



Mr Baba Iddrisu said Forestry Commission is having about 90,000 hectares of plantation site in Upper West and Upper East Region which needs urgent planting.



He also used the opportunity to appeal to private mining societies, institutions and transnational communities to assist the Forestry Commission in its planting projects.