Forestry Commission incurs GH¢51 million debt - 2021 Auditor General's Report reveals

The 2021 Auditor General's Report has cited the Forestry Commission (FC) as having incurred a significant loss of GH¢51 million to expenses related to goods and services.



According to a report by the Daily Graphic on July 21, 2023, this amount includes the cost of uniforms and equipment provided for the Youth in Afforestation Programme.



During a hearing before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Commission, John Allotey, confirmed the accuracy of the report.



The Auditor General's Report also revealed that the youth who engaged in afforestation activities were owed allowances for a period exceeding one year. The last payment made to the youth was in May of the previous year, 2022.



The CEO assured the committee the Forestry Commission is diligently working towards settling the outstanding balance owed to the youth.



However, the expeditious disbursement of funds depends on the Ministry of Finance's timely release of the required finances.



Dr. James Klutse Avedzi, Chairman of the Committee, inquired about the tangible benefits derived from the Youth in Afforestation Programme for Ghana.



In response, Allotey highlighted that the program has been instrumental in planting trees and safeguarding the boundaries of the commission.



Additionally, the Auditor General's Report pointed out that some companies that had engaged in business with the Forestry Commission owe a total debt of GH¢6.1 million.



In this regard, Allotey disclosed that GH¢3.2 million had been recovered from these companies, specifically the Land Commission.



Furthermore, the Lands Commission itself was cited in the report for its failure to obtain title deeds from the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) for a residential property worth GHS¢2 million that it had acquired from SSNIT.



In response, Jones Ofori-Boadu, the Deputy Executive Secretary (Corporate Services) of the Lands Commission, assured the committee that the necessary documentation process was well underway and would be completed within the next three months.



The revelation of the Forestry Commission's substantial debt and the related issues presented in the Auditor General's Report has raised concerns about financial management and accountability within the organization.



The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament will continue its scrutiny to ensure transparency and resolution of the identified financial challenges.



