Forensic probe on collapsed Ofankor building will be difficult – Engineering Council

Regional News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Engineering Council of Ghana has said conducting a detailed forensic investigation on the collapsed three-storey building at Ofankor in the Ga North Municipality in Accra will be more challenging.



In a press release dated September 26, 2023, the Chairman of the Engineering Council explained that they were unable to conduct a detailed investigation because the owners and caretakers had cleared and disposed of the entire debris away from the site.



“The Engineering Council, through two of its collaborative agencies, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Ghana Police Service, were the first to visit the site to undertake an initial assessment.



“Since the building was in a walled compound, strict instructions were issued to the caretaker of the project to keep the place locked and nothing interfered with on the site until Monday, when a technical team from the Engineering Council was to visit. Unfortunately, by the time the team got to the site on Monday, the owners and caretakers had cleared and disposed of the entire debris away from the site,” the chairman disclosed.



The chairman continued: “It must be stated that with the current situation, detailed forensic investigations into the collapse will be more challenging.”