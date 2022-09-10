You are here: HomeNews2022 09 10Article 1620638

Diasporia News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: svtvafrica.com

Foreigners love our culture more than Ghanaians – US-based Ghanaian

Cecilia Darko spoke to DJ Nyame of SVTV Cecilia Darko spoke to DJ Nyame of SVTV

US-based Ghanaian Cecilia Darko has stated that many Ghanaians are unappreciative of their culture and traditions, but foreigners adore them.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Cecilia mentioned that even some of her friends prefer Nigerian music to Ghanaian music and would often listen to them more. She indicated that many Ghanaians abroad often adopt a new culture and throw away theirs. However, the Americans love and appreciate it more than the Ghanaians.

“I love Ghanaian culture. I love the kente and the drums, but even the whites love our culture more than we do. Some say they don't like our music. Yesterday, a friend told me they prefer Nigerian Afrobeat, not Ghanaian. Everyone has their preferences, but some don’t like the culture,” she said.

Cecilia encouraged Ghanaians abroad, especially to be more appreciative of the culture and traditions.

On the other hand, Cecilia revealed that she was sexually harassed in public while in Ghana. Cecilia mentioned that she was out with her sisters one night and felt scared after rebuking him publicly.

“He came to sit by me and asked for my contact. I told him that I didn’t have a Ghana number, but he began touching my thighs. I asked him to stop, and he didn’t, so I shouted. He got shy and left, but I was scared after.

"Many Ghanaians don’t see such things as sexual harassment. If you hold someone and the person asks you not to, it is sexual harassment, but Ghanaians are not educated about that. We only think it is about rape or touching your boobs,” Cecilia recounted.

