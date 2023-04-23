Foreign Affairs Ministry to evacuate Ghanaians trapped in Sudan’s conflict-zone

General News of Sunday, 23 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals, particularly students, who have been affected by the ongoing conflict in Sudan.



In a statement, the ministry noted that the deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, resulting in avoidable casualties, called for the immediate action.



Ghana's Honorary Consulate in Khartoum has reported that all nationals are safe.



"The Ghana Embassy in Cairo, Egypt which has concurrent accreditation to the Sudan, working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Honorary Consulate are coordinating the evacuation of our nationals, and plans are currently underway to secure their safe passage to Ethiopia," the statement added.



Government also assured the general public, especially family and acquaintances, that all efforts are being made to ensure the safety of their loved ones until they arrive in Ghana.



Meanwhile, it is reported that the violence in the Eastern African country has killed at least 413 people and wounded more than 3,550, according to the World Health Organization. The Sudanese Doctors Union says 70 percent of hospitals in Sudan are out of service.



"Multiple ceasefires have failed to take effect, and the warring generals – the army’s Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF’s Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti – have rejected negotiations," Aljazeera News has reported.



Read the statement by the Foreign Affairs Ministry below:




