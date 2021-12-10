Forbes presents ‘African of the Year Award’ plaque to Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has received his plaque after being named by Forbes Magazine as the ‘African of the Year’ for 2021.



He received the plaque at the seat of Government, the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday, December 9.



In a Facebook post, Mr Akufo-Addo said “On Thursday, 9th December 2021, I received, officially, the Forbes “African of the Year Award” from Forbes Magazine.



“The President of the US National Bar Association, Judge Carlos E. Moore, also presented a “Lifetime Achievement Award” in recognition of my ‘initiative to provide free quality education to students’, which ‘will help with the broader development’ of Ghana, as highlighted in Goal 4 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”



Forbes Africa magazine in its latest issue unveiled on Friday 3 December 2021 named Mr Akufo-Addo as the African of the Year.



“@NAkufoAddo, Ghana’s President, has repositioned the country in the global marketplace as one reliant on its own resources and strengths. Get your copy of FORBES AFRICA and read an exclusive interview with #NanaAkufoAddo,” Forbes Africa tweeted.



Reacting to this announcement, President Akufo-Addo told the CNBC Africa, he was grateful for the recognition.



He said. “Thanks very much for recognizing the work that we are doing here in Ghana. For the African version of the magazine to pick me, I’m very grateful for me.”



Dignitaries including President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Mr Akufo-Addo on this achivement.



At a meeting with Mr Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra on Saturday December 4, he said “Allow me to be personal, and congratulate you for being chosen as ‘African of the Year’ by Forbes Magazine. The recognition by this magazine is about your vision not only for Ghana, but also for the people of our continent as well.



“We are proud of this recognition, Your Excellency, because it speaks of your commitment, it speaks of your creativity, and it speaks of your clear, strategic vision of what should happen in you own country, as well as in our beloved continent” he said.



President of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi A. Adesina, also



said “I would like to warmly congratulate HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, on being named Forbes Africa’s ‘African of the Year.’



“This is an excellent and very well-deserved honour and recognition.



“As a leader, you continue to push the boundaries of what is possible for Ghana and the people of Africa. You are an embodiment of a remarkable ‘can-do’ African spirit … a spirit of focused determination that seeks to make a difference in the lives of your people and unleash Africa’s true potential.”



