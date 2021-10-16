For the sake of your grandchildren, come join us – Sam George woos Prof. Manuh on LGBTQ+ debate

General News of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sam Nartey George, the lead advocate for the "Promotion of Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021” has appealed to a member of the 18-member pro-LGBTQ+ coalition, Professor Emerita Takyiwaa Manuh, to join the fight to protect Ghanaian family values.



Sam George who was a panelist on GTV’s breakfast show earlier this week alongside Professor Manuh made an attempt to have the academic back the bill which her group described as 'undemocratic and unconstitutional' in a memo presented to Parliament.



Leveraging on a point by Professor Manuh that Ghanaian legislators should focus on dealing with issues like malaria instead of seeking to regulate morality, Sam George said that the not-too good state of the country’s health system should be a cogent reason for the Professor to flip sides on the raging debate.



Sam Goerge intimated that same-sex relations has its own unique health implications which will only add more pressure to an already over-stretched Ghanaian health sector.



The Ningo Prampram MP urged Professor Manuh to consider the future of her grandchildren and join him and the other MPs to pass the bill that seeks to criminalize homosexual activities in the country.



“Prof made a very telling statement that people die from malaria and that one of my colleagues took issue with that. That is the more reason why she must join us fight this canker. Prof, the problem and medical challenges of homosexuality far outweigh malaria.



“If you agree that we are having challenges with malaria then because of your grandchildren, my grandchildren, let's not import further medical challenges that will even worsen our current medical situation,” he said.



Professor Manuh however rejected the advance and sarcastically added a doctor title to Sam George’s name.



She reminded Sam George of the caliber of people on the coalition and said that they all have a history of standing up for the rights of people.



"Dr. Sam George, stop being emotive. You may be too young but if you know the members who are in this coalition and what they have done in the country, some of the farcical statements which have been made would not be made,” she said.



