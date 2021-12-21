For the sake of parliament’s furniture, don’t fight – Gabby Otchere Darko tells MPs

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, has charged both the majority and minority members of parliament to desist from fisticuffs in the Chamber to avoid damaging the furniture in the House.



Members of Parliament on both side of the divide on Monday December 20, 2021, threw punches at each other with the Sports Minister, Mustapha Yussif, reportedly receiving a hefty slap from an unidentified MP.



The brawl broke out on the floor when presiding Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, attempted to recuse himself for second deputy speaker, Andrew Asiamah, to take his seat while he goes to participate in a voting process to determine whether or not the contentious e-levy bill should be considered under a certificate of urgency.



This is the third major chaos in Ghana’s august house described as a hung parliament.



Reacting to the brawl that happened, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko entreated MPs to always remain calm in the House in order not to damage parliament’s properties.



“Surely, Parliament’s post-2020 dual role as a boxing ring as well cannot be allowed to continue for the next 3 years, for at least the sake of the furniture. The dignity of Members is best tested in a hung Parliament. 137+1 vs 137, with a Speaker who was leader of the Opposition!” he tweeted.





The peculiarities of our democracy bring up new challenges. In legislatures where the Speaker represents a constituency (as MP), she exercises a casting vote while presiding. Here our speaker is not an MP but his deputies are. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) December 21, 2021