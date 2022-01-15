Footballer and his mother granted bail over assault

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) circuit court has granted a 21-year-old footballer and his mother GH₵10,000.00 bail with two sureties, for causing harm.



The accused persons, Afia Saah, trader and Clifford Oduro the footballer, pleaded not guilty to the offence and would reappear before the court presided by Mr. Abdul Razak Musah on February 01, this year.



Their accomplice, Alex Appiah is on the run.



Police Chief Inspector Francisca Nyarko, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant, Ranford Osei, is a student residing at North Suntreso in Kumasi.



The accused persons also live with the complainant in the same neighbourhood.



Prosecution said, the complainant’s mother and the accused’s mother once engaged in a fight, which the matter was reported to the police.



She said the two parties later settled the matter out of Court and the complainant’s mother was compensated.



The complainant has an aunty who lives in the same house with the accused persons.



Prosecution said on May 27, 2018, the complainant’s aunty invited him to help fix her television set.



Whilst there, she said, Oduro confronted the complainant on why he insulted his mother and this resulted in a confrontation between them.



Chief Inspector Nyarko said Saah and Appiah upon hearing the noise joined Oduro and assaulted the complainant.



She said Oduro hit the complainant’s mouth, resulting in the loss of one of his front teeth and a complaint was lodged at the Suntreso Police station.



A police medical report form was issued to the complainant to attend hospital for treatment.



Police Chief Inspector Nyarko said the accused persons were arrested and their respective caution statements were obtained.



After investigations, they were charged with the offence and arraigned before the Court.