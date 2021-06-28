Football is played on the pitch, not on Facebook - Kweku Azar teases Kotoko

General News of Monday, 28 June 2021

• Prof Azar has mocked Kotoko for losing the Super Clash fixture to Hearts of Oak



• The high stakes game played on June 27 at the Accra Sports Stadium ended 1 - 0 in favour of the Rainbow lads



• With three games to the end of the 2020/2021 season, Hearts need two wins to wrap up the first title in close to a decade



A private legal practitioner and professor of accounting, Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly referred to as 'Kwaku Azar,' has reacted to the outcome of the Ghana Premier League top liner which took place over the weekend.



In a Facebook post seen by GhanaWeb, the academic addresses the losers on the day, Kumasi Asante Kotoko. The Porcupine Warriors lost by a lone goal to league leaders Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to Kwaku Azar, the events before, during and after the Match Day 31 fixture is what has played out over the years - starting with noise from the Porcupine Warriors and ending with silence and moodiness after their loss.



His post read: "Nothing has changed! The same pre-game culture of noise by the porcupine warriors, followed by a game-day trashing, culminating in the post-game culture of silence and throwing away of fufu.



"Football is played on the pitch, not on FB (i.e. Facebook.)" He ended the post with his signature political appeal: "#SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament. Da Yie!"



Asante Kotoko lost a chance to go top of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League after losing to Accra Hearts of Oak by a lone goal on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in a game dubbed the 'Super Clash.'



Both sides went into the fixture tied on 56 points on the league table with Hearts occupying the top spot due to superior goal difference.



However, after 94 minutes of action at the Accra Sports Stadium, it took Daniel Afriyie Barnieh connecting to a straight shot from his teammate at close range to break the deadlock between the two sides.



The Porcupine Warriors will now have to win their remaining three games and hope that the Phobians will drop points before they can overtake them to win their first league title in seven years.



Hearts, on the other hand, are chasing their first league title in about a decade.