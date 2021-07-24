Football fan bags GHS100,000 in Betway’s 2020 Euros promo

General News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Throughout the European Championship tournament, online sports betting company, Betway, offered sports betting fans an opportunity to win GHS 20,000 in cash every matchday.



At the end of the promotion – which took place from 11 June to 11 July – 22 Betway customers walked away with the matchday prize, and Akwatia-based Adomako Baafi was the lucky winner of the grand prize of GHS 100,000 in cash.



Baafi topped the leaderboard with a total of 398,741 points. For the promotion, each bet placed earned him 3 points for the leaderboard and each prediction earned him additional points based on the position of the goalscorer he chose.

• Defender – 5 points

• Midfielder – 3 points

• Striker – 2 points

• Own Goal – 1 point

• No Goal – 0.5 points

• Kicker points for goalkeeper – 10 points



At a ceremony to handover the cheque to Baafi, Country Manager – Marketing at Betway Ghana, Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah mentioned that as the organisation marks its fifth year of operations in Ghana, sports betting fans are to look out for more rewarding and engaging promotions from the leading sports betting company.



“Over the past five years we have run a number of exciting promotions which have seen our players win a number of real-world prizes. We remain committed to offering our players a world-class gaming experience and look forward to rewarding our loyal customers,” he said.



Entry into the Euro Goal Rush leaderboard promotion was free and all daily winners have had their Betway accounts credited with their cash prizes.