Football academy owner shot and killed in Eastern Region

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Unidentified assailants have reportedly killed a Ghanaian football administrator based in the Eastern Region.



Ghanasportsonline, citing a publication by the Eastern Region Football Association disclosed that the victim is Fredrick Ohene Gyan, President of Eastern Region-based club Kwamekrom Bright Stars FC.



According to the report the Kwamekrom Bright Stars FC boss was stabbed to death at midnight Saturday, August 28 at his residence in the region.



Although the details are scanty, Frederick Ohene Gyan, known to be the bankroller of the promising club was stabbed multiple times with a knife and left in a pool of blood in his home.



Further details provided by Starr news however have indicated that contrary to earlier reports, Mr Ohene Gyan was shot.



A resident who narrated the incident to Starr noted that;



“the victim was a Proprietor of a private school at Kwamekrom near Obodaka with football club call Bright stars. He has built his house at Pokrom. He was shot Friday about 10:00 pm while entering his room upon return from town by some gunmen. Nobody can tell if the gunmen were hiding in the house or what. Nobody knows”.



He added “There is chieftaincy dispute in this area so intermittently we hear gunshots so when this happened people thought it is normal warning shots relating to chieftaincy issues. But later, Doris Ansabea, an occupant in a house closer to the victim’s house heard someone screaming for help and when they got out they saw the victim in a pool of blood crawling and gasping for breath. So the woman called for help and the victim was rushed to Nsawam government Hospital but pronounced dead after two hours. He was married to a Chinese who has travelled to her country.”



The report furthers that the killing might have been an assassination since no valuable items were taken from Mr Ohene Gyan's residence.



Investigations carried out by the Aburi Police Patrol team that went to the crime scene revealed an empty pistol shell behind the victim's house and bloodstains from the entrance of the house to the sitting room.



They also found a Smith & Wesson pistol, an empty magazine detached from its chamber, an iPhone and a pair of trousers drenched in blood.



An examination of the victim's body revealed gunshot wounds on his thigh, the police furthered as indicated by Starr news.