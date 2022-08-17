'Footages that extremists have attacked any part of Ghana are false' - Ambrose Dery

General News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has assured the public that Ghana is safe under the strict surveillance and intelligence of the security apparatus.



Speaking in Accra, the Minister asked the public to treat with contempt, a video making the rounds, suggesting that Ghana is under attack by terrorists.



He charged all, especially security agencies, to support the ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign.



The campaign encourages the public to be vigilant of the activities of suspicious characters and report such activities to the security agencies.



The launch forms part of the ministry’s border counter-terrorism strategy aimed at sensitizing the public to terrorism threats and encouraging the citizenry to collaborate with state security agencies to reduce the threat of terrorism in the country.



As part of the campaign, a toll-free number 999 was provided for citizens to swiftly report suspicious activities to state security authorities or use the emergency contacts and social media platforms of the Ghana Police Service to draw the attention of state agencies to unusual activities within their communities.



In recent days, videos of the attacks have been circulating in the media, which indicate that certain parts of the country have been attacked. The Minister for the Interior, Mr. Ambrose Dery, encouraged all to continue to be vigilant.



