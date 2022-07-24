Food supply challenges in SHSs not resolved - Minority replies Adutwum

General News of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee in Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak has refuted claim by the government that food supply challenges in Senior High Schools have been resolved.



Minister for education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum on July 20, 2022 told Parliament the affected schools have received supplies.



But, addressing the media in Parliament, Mr. Apaak argued the food sent to the schools cannot last more than two weeks.



He therefore asked the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to as a matter of urgency release funds for the payment of over GHC340 million owed the buffer stock company suppliers.



“Unfortunately, the government still owe buffer stock food suppliers and the information we are getting contrary to what the Minister has said is that at most those schools that have some food supply. What have been given will not last the schools for even two weeks,” the Member of Parliament for Builsa South disclosed.



He continued: “So the question that we continue to ask and parents and Ghanaians should also ask is how come the money we have allocated and approved GHC2.3 billion cedis finance the free Senior High Policy for 2022 and yet the government is unable to pay buffer stock food suppliers.



We felt it is important for us to advocate and canvas and to call on the government and the President to instruct the Minister for Finance to release the monies that we have approved for buffer food suppliers to be paid in full. So that they can continue to supply food to keep our young men and women who are busy preparing for their WASSCE well-nourished for the serenity of minds, soul and spirit to excel in the upcoming exams.”



Dr. Apaak further revealed government owes WAEC 23 million cedis for the 2021 BECE and WASSCE. According to the MP the development has left the examination body cash strapped.



The Ranking Member further revealed WAEC needs over 96 million cedis to conduct this year’s examinations.