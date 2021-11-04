Food seller passes out on seeing her structure being demolished

General News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

The shock from seeing that the structure that serves as her source of income had just been destroyed, a woman immediately went unconscious.



This happened during a demolition exercise by a joint task force of police and officials from various municipal and district assemblies in Accra, of unlawful structures along the Kpeshie Lagoon at La in Accra, reports citinewsroom.com.



The woman, who sells food, is reported to have immediately been sent to a nearby health facility for further medical attention after the initial attempts by some onlookers to resuscitate her.



Also, the report stated that while all this was happening, some task force members at the scene rather pulled out their phones to video the happenings.



“We had no option but to use minimum force,” Mohammed Aminu Zakaria, who is the leader of the task force explained.



He also gave assurances that the exercise will be carried out till their goal is achieved.



“We have a special arrangement with our employers, that whoever does not perform will be booted out. It looks as if this exercise will not be a nine-day wonder. We will be on our toes and be working,” he assured.



Earlier, there had been warnings sent out to the affected persons (encroachers on government land) on the intended exercise, spanning some 500 metres around the lagoon.



