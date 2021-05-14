Food for cash scandal: I’m ready to furnish CID with evidence – Former Deputy Minister

General News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Madam Elizabeth Agyemang has indicated her readiness to furnish the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service investigating alleged corruption in school feeding program under the Free SHS policy with evidence.



“When I became a Deputy Minister, I personally led a team which investigated some of these malfeasances in the schools. I submitted copies to the Education Minister and my [Regional] Minister. I will seek approval from the current Regional Minister and give copies to CID if they invite me for it”, Hon. Agyemang assured.



The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed the management of some Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Ashanti Region to co-operate with the CID as it investigates some issues related to the supply of food items.



Speaking to a letter addressed to the GES Regional Director on Kumasi-based Hello FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister described the situation as bad.



“The situation is so bad. We need to dig more. What we are hearing is just a tip of an iceberg. So, the CID must carry their investigations well”, Hon. Elizabeth Agyemang told host, Boakeem Joachim, during a telephone conversation.



She also warned against the politicization of the issue which according to her, is likely to undermine the investigation and indict innocent headmasters.



From the CID department of the Police Service, 53 Schools in the Ashanti Region have been listed to be investigated following the exchanging of Free SHS food for the money. The Ghana Education Service has also given a go-ahead to the CID to investigate these schools.



District Education Directors, therefore, have been tasked to release a list of Headmasters and mistresses, Assistant Headmasters and mistresses, Storekeepers and to talk of a few so they will help in the ongoing investigation.



